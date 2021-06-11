First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

