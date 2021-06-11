Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells $1,610,880.48 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

