Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce sales of $28.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.67 million to $29.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $124.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million.

FLXN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,696. The company has a market capitalization of $464.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

