Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.63. 32,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,400. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

