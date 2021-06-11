Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.