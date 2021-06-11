Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$38.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

