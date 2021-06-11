Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$38.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

