Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 43.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 225,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -670.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

