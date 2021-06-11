FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 342,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,178,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

