FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $26.50.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.