FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $16.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.08 EPS.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

