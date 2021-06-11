FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Cut by Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.88 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$796.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.