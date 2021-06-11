FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issued By DA Davidson

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.36 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

