G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $38.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $18,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,754,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.