G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 36,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

