Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Trading 5.8% Higher

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.48. 820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 79.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 206,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 656.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $17,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 128.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

