GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Markedly, the company delivered better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results along with significant improvement in the top line. Notably, the company witnessed sales growth across hardware and accessories as well as collectibles categories. The company has been undertaking prudent efforts to fast-track growth, particularly in the digital arena. To accelerate transformation, the company has resorted to board restructuring. It has also undertaken capital restructuring to strengthen balance sheet. This includes steps taken to eliminate long term debt. Further, the company highlighted that second-quarter sales trend continue to reflect growth, with total sales in May increasing 27% year on year. Nevertheless, store closures associated with the pandemic is a worry.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

GME traded up $6.68 on Friday, hitting $227.07. 168,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,869,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $2,780,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

