GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $91,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,712. GATX has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.