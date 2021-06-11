GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:GCP opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.29. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

