GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDI. Desjardins boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

GDI traded up C$1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$28.00 and a one year high of C$59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

