Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.54

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $141,731.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.07 or 0.00791585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00086141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

