Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

Shares of GTH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

