Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-260 million.

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,387. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GENI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

