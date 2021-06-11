GET Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $879,071.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $44.23 million and approximately $879,071.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00010587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00060529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00814615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00086683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045101 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

