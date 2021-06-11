Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.50. Gevo shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 163,277 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 3.24.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

