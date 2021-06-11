Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $70.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,019,000 after acquiring an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 129,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.69. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.