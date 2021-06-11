GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

