Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $43.63 on Monday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

