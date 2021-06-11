Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 6.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 223,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,063,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 881.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

