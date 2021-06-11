Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $7,117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 54.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 21.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.