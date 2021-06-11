Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.42

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 13658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

