Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Head to Head Review

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Golden Entertainment and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.79%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -12.85% -40.61% -4.38% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 1.87 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -12.26 BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.48 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, including restaurants, bars, and taverns, as well as convenience, liquor, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of March 11, 2021, it had approximately 16,000 slots in approximately 1,000 locations. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.