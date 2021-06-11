Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,226,493 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Prologis worth $632,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,317,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.42. 49,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,328. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

