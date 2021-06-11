Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDFF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 7,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

