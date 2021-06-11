Gordon S. Lee Sells 25,991 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24.

NYSE:DASH opened at $144.85 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after buying an additional 185,942 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

