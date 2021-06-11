Gossip Coin Price Up 72.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 72.3% higher against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $24,108.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

