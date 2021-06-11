Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 115.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09.

