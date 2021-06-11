Great Bear Resources Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $10.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Great Bear Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.27.

GBR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of GBR stock opened at C$16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$953.58 million and a P/E ratio of -136.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.21. Great Bear Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.31 and a twelve month high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,031,500. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $182,860.

Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

