Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 655.6% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.00. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

