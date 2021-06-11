GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

