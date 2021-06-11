GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GOTU traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 105,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,406. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

