GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 135,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -1.19. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

