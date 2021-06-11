Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 2nd

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 192.09 ($2.51) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of £408.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61).

In other news, insider Jon Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

GKP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

