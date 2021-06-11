Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.12 ($0.04), with a volume of 48922005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.88.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.