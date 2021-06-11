Hacken Token (HAI) One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $37.54 million and $1.11 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00164227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01143236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.26 or 1.00464082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,331,676 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

