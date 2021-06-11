Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.65. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 67,568 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.