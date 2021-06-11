Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.65. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 67,568 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after buying an additional 17,127,516 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,214,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.