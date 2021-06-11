Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of HA stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $5,014,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $3,324,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $14,896,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

