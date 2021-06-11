Head-To-Head Comparison: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 5 17 0 2.77 Marvell Technology 0 3 22 0 2.88

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $164.68, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%. Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $55.05, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.02 $1.22 billion $4.91 34.08 Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 11.79 -$277.30 million $0.58 89.31

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Marvell Technology. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Analog Devices pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Marvell Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 25.16% 17.91% 9.99% Marvell Technology -8.13% 5.25% 4.07%

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Marvell Technology on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

