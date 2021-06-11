HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.08.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

NASDAQ HHR opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.