Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,075 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America makes up about 2.0% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 1.64% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $98,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.15. 23,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,459. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.