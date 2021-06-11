HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 649.83, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.12. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.